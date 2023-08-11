Robbie Robertson's Complicated History With The Band

Robbie Robertson made his name playing lead guitar and acting as the primary songwriter for The Hawks, who later became The Band. But despite that success, when Robertson — who died August 9, 2023, at the age of 80 — left the group in the mid-1970s, his relationship with one former bandmate in particular, drummer Levon Helm, grew contentious. As a result, the two musicians feuded for decades.

That last concert from The Band's original lineup — known as "The Last Waltz," and later released as a concert film — was directed by Martin Scorsese. Referring to the film in his memoir, "This Wheel's on Fire: Levon Helm and the Story of the Band," Helm wrote, in his opinion, the final cut focused too much on Robertson's contribution to the group. Helm also took issue with how Robertson took most of the songwriting credits, cutting Helm and his bandmates out of royalties, The New Yorker reports.

Those issues simply underscored problems that had been in the group for years, though, as Robertson later said. Helm, among other members of The Band, reportedly drank and used drugs heavily while playing music together, something Robertson, for the most part, stayed away from, according to his 2016 memoir "Testimony." As The Guardian reports, Robertson mentions drug use not only by Helm, but also bassist Rick Danko and keyboard player Richard Manuel.