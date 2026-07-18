The Bee Gees Wrote Two Coca-Cola Jingles In 1968 — And They Sound Nothing Alike

Everyone knows that, in addition to their own hits, the Bee Gees wrote music for other artists. But a lesser-known fact is that they actually contributed a great deal toward building the Coca-Cola brand back in the 1960s. It all started early in the decade, when Coca-Cola started a worldwide campaign titled "Things Go Better with Coke." The slogan was created by Bill Backer, and the initiative recruited several high-profile artists and bands. Of course, the Bee Gees were among them.

The Gibb brothers contributed two tracks to this legendary campaign that would go down in history as one of the most successful marketing strategies: "Sitting in the Meadow" and "Another Cold and Windy Day." These two songs were written by Barry and Robin Gibb (Maurice chose to sit this one out), and although they might not be as popular as "Staying Alive" or "How Deep Is Your Love," they were still widely successful. And more than anything, they showed the world the incredible range the Bee Gees had. These songs sounded nothing alike, but they still channeled the band's iconic sound, each in their own way.

The two brothers put their perfect chemistry to work, each taking the lead on one of the spots and creating different atmospheres for their respective singles. They brought life to the campaign without losing their creative identity in the process and proved they could do anything — from ballads to disco to jingles for a soda brand.