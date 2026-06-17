The 5 Best Bee Gees Songs That Aren't Stayin' Alive Or How Deep Is Your Love

The Bee Gees — brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, usually — was such a popular act in the disco era, particularly due to the blockbuster success of the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, that its songs from that time overshadowed everything else that came before or after. Sure, "Stayin' Alive" and "How Deep Is Your Love" are a hard-charging disco classic and a beautiful and dreamy love ballad, respectively, but the Bee Gees could do and did a whole lot more than provide the falsetto-powered, violin-and-horn-backed songs that played almost endlessly in '70s dance clubs.

While 1978 may have been the best year of the Bee Gees' career, decades of output generated timeless songs and unheralded gems that deserve a contemporary listen. Prior to the Bee Gees embracing disco, the group had pop, rock, dance, folk, and soft-rock phases, and it continued on for several decades, churning out tunes just as good as "Stayin' Alive" and "How Deep Is Your Love." Here are five Bee Gees songs "to love" — no "joke" and no "lying" — that it would be a "tragedy" to sleep on.