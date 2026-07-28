The No. 1 Song On July 28, 1984 Sounds So Much Cooler Today

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"Why do we scream at each other? / This is what it sounds like / When doves cry." This part never gets old. Maybe that's why Prince's conflicted love song held the No. 1 spot the longest in 1984. As it so happens, "When Doves Cry" was also the top dog on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 28, 1984. Sure, the '80s produced enough cheese for an all-you-can-eat fondue, but there are classics such as this one that forged a connection with the human soul that only gets stronger as time passes.

Spending five weeks at No. 1, "When Doves Cry" lays a strong claim to being Prince's greatest song — and there are many Princelings who would agree. The track comes off Prince and the Revolution's 1984 album "Purple Rain," which climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and spent a jaw-dropping 24 weeks in that position. Lest we forget, this record produced hit singles like "Purple Rain," "Let's Go Crazy," and, of course, "When Doves Cry."

While it's difficult to pinpoint a bad Prince song — since he was one of the most talented musicians ever — there's something extra special about "When Doves Cry." Unlike the track's topic, which is about a tumultuous relationship, this is the perfect union of music and lyrics.