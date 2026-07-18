Bands Who Lost Career-Defining No. 1 Hits To Another Act

It's both difficult and rare for a band to attain a No. 1 single — and it's all the more difficult when somebody else notches that career milestone with a song that group rejected. It's part of the dark side of the 1960s music industry, and beyond that, even the most prominent bands didn't always write their own material. They relied on outside songwriters to create and pitch the songs that would become the big hit singles. Songs might be thoroughly shopped around before a match was made. The result: Some of the best-known songs in rock 'n' roll history that went to No. 1 on the Hot 100 were intended for or offered to other bands before they were recorded by the acts that took them as far as they could go.

Even huge groups weren't immune to the phenomenon of passing on what were obvious classic tracks. The Jackson 5, the Monkees, the Beach Boys, and others all rejected songs that went on to bring fame, fortune, and artistic credibility to a bunch of other acts.