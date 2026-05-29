The Story Behind The Jackson 5's Unlikely Meteoric Rise

If it wasn't for the sheer singing, dancing, and overall musical talent of the Jackson 5, and the undeniable charisma of its members, it's unlikely that the family band from Gary, Indiana, would have so rapidly ascended to become one of the most dominant pop acts of the 1970s. Their music was intended for a juvenile audience, but it was produced and presented by the Motown Records machine, which churned out pop, soul, dance, and R&B hits like they were factory-made goods. That team-up between the Jackson 5 and the influential label proved perfect and precise: The group helped define the early '70s sound with joyful and irresistible numbers such as "ABC" and "I Want You Back," as well as sweet ballads like "I'll Be There."

Of course, the Jackson 5 had an advantage over all the other vocal groups and pop artists of the day: Jermaine, Tito, Marlon, and Jackie Jackson had Michael Jackson. Not even a teenager when the Jackson 5 emerged, he showed all the skills and gifts of the superstar he'd eventually become. But Jackson became the King of Pop only after taking his brothers to the top of the charts and around the world. Here's a look at the rapid and monumental rise (and slow, eventual decline) of the Jackson 5.