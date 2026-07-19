This 1941 Supernatural Classic Inspired One Of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Best-Charting Singles

Despite the song's themes of impending doom, "Bad Moon Rising" actually came at a very fortuitous time for Creedence Clearwater Revival. As John Fogerty himself recalled in an interview with Louder, the popularity of the band's early singles was a double-edged sword; while it meant they were heading in the right direction, it also piled on the pressure to come up with a radio-friendly follow-up.

"At the start of 1969 we were walking the tightrope between fire and ice," Fogarty said. "We'd just put out 'Proud Mary,' and in two weeks had gone from being one-hit wonders with 'Suzie Q' to being on our way up. But I was looking ahead. I was desperately worried we were about to fall flat on our faces. In those days, you put out singles every few weeks, so when 'Proud Mary' was on the radio I knew we had to write the next one."

Fogarty has said that he came up with the chords for the song first, and then delved into a notebook in which he had written down a list of potential song titles. The phrase "Bad Moon Rising" was inspired, he says on his official YouTube page, by the penchant of young people in the 1960s to describe themselves in terms of astrology. He says that he liked how the phrase sounded, although evidently the title also invoked for him images of the hurricane scene in "The Devil & Daniel Webster." Before long, Fogarty had the song sketched out.