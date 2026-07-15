The No. 1 Song On July 15, 1960 Hits Harder Today

Back when Brenda Lee first released her 1960 hit, "I'm Sorry," the song made the record label's higher-ups nervous, even though it went on to be a chart-topper in mid-July that year and resonate even harder with modern listeners. After all, it was the '60s, the song was overtly romantic, and the musical prodigy Lee was only 15 years old.

However, despite being released as a B-side to the cheery "That's All You Gotta Do," "I'm Sorry" proved to be the real hit, with a moody through-line that's given it emotional heft and staying power decades down the line. Even Taylor Swift — who's written glowingly of her admiration for Lee — covered it at the 2008 Grammy nominations concert, mashing "I'm Sorry" up with her own "White Horse" for a moody musical two-punch.

"You tell me mistakes / Are part of being young / But that don't right / The wrong that's been done," croons Lee. As Swift and others' admiration proves, the narrator's ill luck in love is still commanding, though the exact nature of what's gone wrong is left up to the listener. Sung in Lee's bright voice and with the lush backing of strings and meditative beat of bass and drums, it calls to mind moody country-pop songs that came afterward, like Patsy Cline's 1961 hit, "Crazy," in which the singer likewise ruminates on the torment of lost love.