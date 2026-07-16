The No. 1 Song On July 16, 1961 Sounds Even Sweeter Today

There's something magical about the songs that hit it big during the summer months. No matter what time of the year you hear them, you can't help but think of sweltering days, lazy afternoons, and restless — albeit short — nights. Few songs capture those summertime nights quite like Bobby Lewis' "Tossin' and Turnin'," which first hit No. 1 on July 10, 1961, and stayed at the top of the charts for a whopping seven weeks.

It wasn't exactly an overnight success. After it was released in May the same year, the song that told the story of a man so enamored with the object of his affections that sleep just wasn't happening started to climb, climb, and then climb some more. When Lewis appeared on "American Bandstand," the tune catapulted him into the stratosphere and became the biggest hit of his career. More than half a century later, it's still considered one of the songs that defined the summers of the 1960s, even pushing aside greats like the Rolling Stones, the Four Seasons, and the Four Tops to take the throne.

Part of the allure is that it is, without a doubt, a truly timeless song. Although Lewis never quite repeated his success, there's no doubt that there is something magical about the way "Tossin' and Turnin'" captured the feeling of a hot and steamy summer night — and continues to do so.