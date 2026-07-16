The No. 1 Song On July 16, 1961 Sounds Even Sweeter Today
There's something magical about the songs that hit it big during the summer months. No matter what time of the year you hear them, you can't help but think of sweltering days, lazy afternoons, and restless — albeit short — nights. Few songs capture those summertime nights quite like Bobby Lewis' "Tossin' and Turnin'," which first hit No. 1 on July 10, 1961, and stayed at the top of the charts for a whopping seven weeks.
It wasn't exactly an overnight success. After it was released in May the same year, the song that told the story of a man so enamored with the object of his affections that sleep just wasn't happening started to climb, climb, and then climb some more. When Lewis appeared on "American Bandstand," the tune catapulted him into the stratosphere and became the biggest hit of his career. More than half a century later, it's still considered one of the songs that defined the summers of the 1960s, even pushing aside greats like the Rolling Stones, the Four Seasons, and the Four Tops to take the throne.
Part of the allure is that it is, without a doubt, a truly timeless song. Although Lewis never quite repeated his success, there's no doubt that there is something magical about the way "Tossin' and Turnin'" captured the feeling of a hot and steamy summer night — and continues to do so.
The lyrics speak to a fundamental part of the human experience
Truly great songs start with lyrics that speak to something fundamental within us all, and that's exactly what "Tossin' and Turnin'" does. Just like the Lovin' Spoonful's "Summer in the City" captures that time-and-place feel of summer afternoons, Bobby Lewis's hit taps into those long, long nights. "I couldn't sleep at all last night / Just a-thinkin' of you / Baby, things weren't right," Lewis sang, continuing: "I kicked the blankets on the floor / Turned my pillow upside down / I never, never did before."
And that's something we can all relate to. Who hasn't struggled to sleep on those hot summer nights that seem to last an irrationally long time, who hasn't had their thoughts preoccupied by something that's left you watching the minutes tick past? "Jumped out of bed / Turned on the light / I pulled down the shade / Went to the kitchen for a bite / Rolled up the shade / Turned off the light / I jumped back into bed / It was the middle of the night."
We've all been there, one way or another, haven't we? There's something universal about that restlessness: we've all felt that vulnerability that comes with late-night sleeplessness, and there's something comforting about knowing that we're not alone — not even across the decades. "The clock downstairs was strikin' four / Couldn't get you off my mind," Lewis sang, and it's something that you can absolutely feel in your soul.
Tossin' and Turnin' is no ballad by the lovelorn
Bobby Lewis' "Tossin' and Turnin'" might technically be a love song, but it's definitely not the sort of song that conjures images of sitting in a bedroom window, looking out into the darkness and away. Late-night restlessness is reflected in the song, the sort of thing that makes you want to get up, dance, and move. It's all anxious energy, nothing to do, and the knowledge that morning is coming.
Interestingly, things were almost very different. It was meant to be recorded by Jackie Wilson, and by all accounts, handing it to Lewis — and a smaller label — was something of a risk. It absolutely worked and has remained in the public consciousness, thanks in part to covers and its inclusion in the seminal 1970s college movie, "Animal House."
Lewis — who continued to perform in spite of increasing vision problems and eventual near blindness — spoke to NJ in 2011 about the song's longevity and what he thought of its use in that iconic John Belushi film. "When it came out in 'Animal House,' I took my tape recorder to the theater," Lewis said. "I wished I had a video camera. I taped it off the screen. What a beautiful scene — John Belushi in a garage all by himself, just sittin' and listenin' to 'Tossin' and Turnin'. I said, 'What a guy.'" Lewis lived to see his hit become a timeless classic — he died in 2020, at the age of 95.