Quote Of The Day By Johnny Cash: 'You Have To Be What You Are. Whatever You Are, You Gotta Be It.'

Born in 1932 during the Great Depression, Johnny Cash would eventually rise from his rural Arkansas beginnings to become a towering legend in country music. Despite his success, Cash managed to remain honest and true to himself, both in his life and through his music. Cash's life was no simple rags-to-riches story, though, and certainly not without its blemishes.

After growing up in a farming family and a stint in the military, Cash got his break in 1955 with a Sun Records contract and released his debut LP, "Johnny Cash with His Hot and Blue Guitar!," in 1957. With songs such as "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line," Cash shot to stardom, but he hit a bump in the mid-'60s when personal issues dominated his life, culminating in an arrest for drug smuggling in 1965.

After a live prison performance in 1968 led to the iconic album "At Folsom Prison," which won Cash a Grammy award, he saw renewed success — albeit with recurring relapses — until another slump in the 1980s, as younger listeners turned away from his music. Laid low but undeterred, one of Cash's best collaborations took place in 1993, with a performance alongside U2 leading to him signing with the legendary producer Rick Rubin; that partnership drew out some of Cash's most celebrated work, including the Grammy-winning "American III: Solitary Man" and "American IV — The Man Comes Around." After a life of extraordinary highs and rock bottoms, Cash continued performing until the last year of his life in 2003, which makes today's quote of the day from him all the more impactful.