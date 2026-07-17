Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'We Cannot Direct The Wind, But We Can Adjust The Sails.'

Born on January 19, 1946, in East Tennessee, Dolly Parton was the fourth of 12 children. Her parents didn't have much, sharing a one-room cabin, but there was love in the home. Dolly Parton's childhood mountain upbringing also featured another ever-present: music. Thanks to her mother and grandfather's influences, music surrounded the Parton family household.

Parton's music career started at a young age, but it wasn't until she finished high school and moved to Nashville that a country star was born. She defied the stereotypes of the era to create a glittering career that challenged the status quo and served as a blueprint for other female musicians who came after her.

Having been around the entertainment industry for decades, Parton possesses the uncanny ability to know when to pivot yet remain true to herself. Not only is she a multi-time Grammy Award recipient and music icon, but she's also an established actor and savvy businesswoman who embodied the "my life, my rules" mentality, and that's why Parton is today's quote of the day.