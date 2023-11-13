What Dolly Parton's Mountain Upbringing Was Really Like

Dolly Parton is a reminder that there are good people in this world, who spend their hard-earned fortunes on projects that make the world a better place. How much better? For starters, as of this writing, her Imagination Library has celebrated more than 220 million books gifted to children around the world.

Parton has always been candid about the fact that her huge family might have been monetarily poor, but they were rich in love and values. When she was voted one of the 100 Women of the Century by USA Today, she said, "I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs."

And yes, she confirmed that she had been a born performer. Her neighborhood didn't even have electricity until 1951, but from the time she was very, very young, she'd take a tin can, put it on a stick, and pretend it was a microphone. A born performer, sure, but an international superstar? When Good Housekeeping spoke with those who knew her when she was young, they chatted with her former teacher and guidance counselor, Julia Householder. "She was just a normal, giggly girl," she recalled. "... she talked to me about wanting to go into music and entertainment. I can't recall what I said to her, but I hope I told her to keep trying. However, nobody in their wildest dreams imagined Dolly would become such a big star." Especially considering her humble beginnings.