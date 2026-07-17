The No. 1 Song On July 17, 1962 Is Even More Swoon-Worthy Today

Love songs ruled the airwaves in 1962, with romantic ballads such as "Johnny Angel" and "I Can't Stop Loving You" climbing the charts that spring and summer. But for sheer, old-school romance, nothing beats Bobby Vinton's dreamy chart-topper, "Roses Are Red." Vinton's career-making hit conquered the Billboard Hot 100 the week of July 14, 1962, and stayed there until Neil Sedaka came along with the stone-cold classic "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" four weeks later. Thanks to Vinton's gentle vocals, lush orchestral arrangement by famed bandleader Robert Mersey, and lyrics that spin a bittersweet tale of high school sweethearts who've gone their separate ways, "Roses Are Red" is just as swoon-worthy today as it was all those years ago.

Even in 1962, Vinton's music leaned into nostalgia and wistfulness. "Bobby brings back romantic memories," Teen Life editor Bessie Little wrote in the liner notes to a 1963 Vinton album (via Discogs). "Dates, proms, and everything that was delightful or bewildering in your young and wonderful world of crushes — and first love."

"Roses Are Red" captures all of that with its famous chorus describing a teen romance: "Roses are red, my love! / Violets are blue / Sugar is sweet, my love! / But not as sweet as you." But it's the fourth verse, when the young lovers reconnect years later, that gives the song its real emotional heft: "Is that your little girl? / She looks a lot like you / Someday, some boy will write / In her book, too." It's one of the defining love songs of the 1960s — and it almost didn't make it past the demo stage.