Quote Of The Day By Aretha Franklin: 'Appreciate What People Give You.'
Aretha Franklin is almost universally acclaimed as perhaps the greatest vocalist to ever put their voice to record. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was raised in Detroit, Michigan, primarily by her father, C.L. Franklin, an acclaimed Baptist minister known for his incredible singing ability and captivating sermons. Franklin cut her teeth as a highly talented singer in this milieu, and after her gospel apprenticeship in the church during her minor years — which included the release of an album at the tender age of 14 — she began to pursue a career in mainstream R&B and soul.
Despite her talent, success didn't come easily. Franklin experimented with a wide range of styles before finally honing her sound with Atlantic Records in the latter half of the 1960s, with which she released the majority of the records that are now considered her classics, including "Respect," "Think," and "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)."
Franklin won 18 Grammy Awards and received countless plaudits and other awards throughout her long career. But her quote of the day came at a time when she was receiving a different kind of award entirely.
Quote of the Day by Aretha Franklin
"People really don't have to give you anything, so appreciate what people give you. And just don't let that go to your head, whatever it is they give you."
Today's quote of the day comes from a 2015 interview with PBS News, just three years before Aretha Franklin's tragic death at the age of 78. By then, she had already spent decades revered as one of the defining vocalists of our time, and Franklin was speaking to the outlet on the occasion of her receiving the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery portrait of a nation prize, awarded to exemplary individuals with portraits in its collection. The portrait in question is a 1968 color photolithographic poster created by Milton Glaser, which ties Franklin to the psychedelic movement that permeated a great deal of pop culture at the time.
The portrait imagines Franklin as a fount of color — a reflection of her creative fecundity and the vividness of her work. But as the quote makes clear, the celebrated singer didn't get there on her own.
Deeper Meaning of Aretha Franklin's Quote — Receive Help With Humility
Aretha Franklin maintained a reputation for being a diva even into her later years, when she continued to regularly perform and sometimes offered subtly biting assessments of the talents of singers who came after her. But the quote in question reveals the humility behind the "Queen of Soul."
Franklin's observation to PBS that "People really don't have to give you anything" comes in the interview during a discussion of how modern musicians' use of technology has impacted their chances of success. "My generation, we came along, we had to really know our craft. And my dad helped me do that long before I left home," she said, before uttering our quote of the day.
The quote can be read as a tribute to the generosity of her father (pictured above), who supported her throughout her childhood in mastering her art before she embarked on a solo career. Franklin had become estranged from her mother after her parents separated when she was aged 6, and it seems from the quote that she clearly remained appreciative of how her father raised her and allowed her to develop the skills to become a legend. For younger artists, it seems her advice is to take help whenever it is given, and to never assume that those who offer you support aren't duty-bound to do so — even family members.
More Quotes From Aretha Franklin
"Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well."
"Be your own artist, and always be confident in what you're doing. If you're not going to be confident, you might as well not be doing it."
"It's the rough side of the mountain that's the easiest to climb; the smooth side doesn't have anything for you to hang on to."
"Sometimes, what you're looking for is already there."
"Don't say Aretha is making a comeback, because I've never been away!"
"The love of my life? I'm much too young to answer that question."
"I will always be singing somewhere."