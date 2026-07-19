Quote Of The Day By Aretha Franklin: 'Appreciate What People Give You.'

Aretha Franklin is almost universally acclaimed as perhaps the greatest vocalist to ever put their voice to record. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was raised in Detroit, Michigan, primarily by her father, C.L. Franklin, an acclaimed Baptist minister known for his incredible singing ability and captivating sermons. Franklin cut her teeth as a highly talented singer in this milieu, and after her gospel apprenticeship in the church during her minor years — which included the release of an album at the tender age of 14 — she began to pursue a career in mainstream R&B and soul.

Despite her talent, success didn't come easily. Franklin experimented with a wide range of styles before finally honing her sound with Atlantic Records in the latter half of the 1960s, with which she released the majority of the records that are now considered her classics, including "Respect," "Think," and "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)."

Franklin won 18 Grammy Awards and received countless plaudits and other awards throughout her long career. But her quote of the day came at a time when she was receiving a different kind of award entirely.