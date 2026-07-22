5 Classic Albums That Define Heartland Rock

Throughout his career, the late Tom Petty always existed within the umbrella of heartland rock — he did help define it, after all. But among the genre's pillars, he was always the strangest and hardest to pin down. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were always pure rock, yet Petty's lyrics and voice, both of which were often sarcastic and snarling, gave them a tinge of punk. The irony is that their 1979 album "Damn the Torpedoes," which undoubtedly has one of the best punk album names of all time, is one of the times Petty eases off the throttle and sings straight down the middle. In the process, he created one of the purest heartland rock albums out there, with all the anthemic Americana you could hope for.

The songs on "Damn the Torpedoes" are all different slices of working-class life, which combine to create a blueprint for reaching the heartland. Songs like "Refugee" and "Don't Do Me Like That" (which Petty almost gave away) are anthems for inveterate underdogs. Meanwhile, "Century City" and "Louisiana Rain" both assure Middle America that LA glamour is never as fulfilling as midland charm, and "What Are You Doin' in My Life?" implies that the same is true for New York. Then we have "Here Comes My Girl" and "Shadow of a Doubt (A Complex Kid)," songs that tackle the most universally consumed subject matter of all: Love, which may or may not be unrequited. Altogether, "Damn the Torpedoes" is a tribute to the ubiquitous and the everyday — core components of heartland rock.