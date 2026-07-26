The 5 Best Covers Of Classical Music In Rock History

You'd think any piece of music whose composer said in a letter to a friend sounded like "cow pats" and they "literally cannot bear to listen to [it]" would be consigned to the dustbin of history, but no. Edvard Grieg's vivacious "In the Hall of the Mountain King," composed for Henrik Ibsen's play "Peer Gynt" in the 1880s, is one of the world's most recognizable classical tunes. So naturally, The Who decided to give it their own inimitable spin, which ended up as a bonus track on the 1995 remastered version of their 1967 album "The Who Sell Out."

Roger Daltrey provides looping, whooping vocals that blend with Pete Townshend's thicc guitar and Keith Moon's chaotic drums. And although it's nothing like the Billboard Top 10 hit "I Can See for Miles," which came from the same album, it's still compelling. Frustratingly, there is little information from the band members themselves about this incredible instrumental. While we love it, there are lots of opinions out there. One reviewer said it sounded "funny and wimpy" compared to Grieg's rousing original, which they also suspected the band had never heard. We think that's a bit harsh.

Another on Only Solitaire opined: "The main function of the composition is to evoke thoughts of (naturally) King Crimson and (unnaturally) Pink Floyd, because in parts it sounds exactly like 'Interstellar Overdrive.'" A third, who wittily dubbed the song "Edvard Grieg as done by Cream," said (via Since I Left You): "It's almost as if they're saying, "We're finished with a prior version of what we can be and what others have done — time to move on."