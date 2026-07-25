Blue Öyster Cult Released This Hit In 1975 — 25 Years Later, One TV Moment Brought It Back To Life

"More cowbell!" — the now-much-memed joke goes. If you're in the know, you know that this line ought to be said in Christopher Walken's bizarre accent. In 2000, he starred as an insistent, cowbell-obsessed music producer in a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit along with Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, and Chris Kattan. That's a full 25 years after the skit's topic, Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," hit the airwaves — a song that SNL's skit brought back to life.

Whether it's Will Ferrell's spare tire protruding through his ever-growing midriff, the completely inaccurate instrument playing of everyone in the skit, or the whole cowbell shtick, we don't know. But SNL's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" skit was massive when it aired in a pre-YouTube era. It was such a hit that everyone knew about it and talked about it long before they could share whatever videos they wanted in a giant, shared online repository. Not only that, but the skit lives on all the way to the present and continues to tickle folks' collective funny bones.

SNL's Blue Öyster Cult skit wasn't just a funny bit, though — it practically resurrected the band. The skit also introduced "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" to another generation, a song that was already a hit that reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It might seem ironic that a song about embracing death's inexorable grasp got a second life via a comedy show. Then again, cowbells are always funny, especially more of them.