The Top 10 Hit That Gave Linda Ronstadt Her First No. 1 Was Actually A Cover

"You're No Good" and Linda Ronstadt will likely forever be linked. With that breakup song that will get every boomer mad all over again, the 1970s country-rock-pop superstar made it into the Top 10 for the very first time, although she was nowhere near the first (nor the last) artist to record the tune. Ronstadt was instrumental in helping to get the story of the Eagles started, but while that group was immediately successful with its first singles in 1972, it took a while for Ronstadt's solo career to take off. "Different Drum" was a Top 20 hit in 1968 with her band the Stone Poneys, but she didn't make it back to the upper reaches of the Hot 100 until the week of January 25, 1975, when "You're No Good" soared into the Top 10, eventually moving up to No. 1.

The lead-off track on her fifth solo studio LP, 1974's "Heart Like a Wheel," "You're No Good" was ultimately Ronstadt's only No. 1 hit, but it set a major career in motion, and all it took was covering a song already recorded by multiple artists beforehand and making it her own.