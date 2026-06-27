The 5 Most Covered Songs From The '60s
Among the highest honors along a song's path to legendary status is how often it's covered, and these five songs from the 1960s have been covered almost too many times to count. Though some may argue that the original version is the best — and with these tracks being from among rock 'n' roll's very best musicians, the argument is quite fair — many of the cover versions are also exceptional. The '60s birthed all kinds of century-defining music, from folk and folk rock to soul and the roots of classic rock as we now know it, but these five songs across the major genres demonstrate the indomitable power that these '60s songwriters had.
Legendary performers like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Frank Sinatra headline this list, all with songs they are perhaps best remembered for. Each of these songs is a classic in its own right, and their stellar content generated nearly universal praise from other musicians, as well as the numerous artists who would put their own twist on these timeless tracks.
Yesterday — The Beatles
"Yesterday" is a simple song; it feels like it could've been written a thousand years ago, with a melody that feels almost divinely natural. Indeed, just about every music fan can hum along to its iconic melody, proof that Paul McCartney wrote an essential song for the human experience. It was released in 1965 and became one of the band's many No. 1 hits, spending four weeks at the top spot toward the end of the year. Reported numbers vary, but the song has been covered thousands of times; without a doubt, "Yesterday" is one of the 20th century's most iconic tracks, and it's just one instance of the supreme staying power of the star-studded 1960s.
Since its successful debut, the reach of "Yesterday" has been about as popular as any song could become, with covers from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond, Boyz II Men, Wes Montgomery, and many, many more. And who could resist? Especially with its straightforward yet pretty melodic and lyrical opening: "Yesterday / All my troubles seemed so far away / Now it looks as though they're here to stay / Oh, I believe in yesterday."
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction — The Rolling Stones
Certainly one of the catchiest songs of the 1960s, and one of the most captivating rock 'n' roll songs ever, the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" has found respect from fans and musicians alike with a wide array of cover versions. It was a huge hit in the summer of '65, holding the No. 1 spot in the U.S. for four weeks. Estimates put the song as having been covered between 400 and 500 times since its 1965 release, and there's no doubt that more will follow.
"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is an infinitely addicting listen, in large part thanks to the vocals and chorus sung by Mick Jagger, which is one of the best refrains in rock 'n' roll history: "I can't get no satisfaction / I can't get no satisfaction / 'Cause I try, and I try, and I try and I try / I can't get no, I can't get no." The Stones themselves, especially Keith Richards, were particularly impressed with Otis Redding's cover of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," but there have been an abundance of covers by musicians from various genres throughout the song's storied history; the Beatles, Britney Spears, the Supremes, Jimi Hendrix, Billy Preston, Bruce Springsteen, and many more have all given it their best shot.
My Way — Frank Sinatra
"My Way" is one of the strongest ballads of all time, originally written by Paul Anka as an adaptation from a French song and performed, of course, by the legendary Frank Sinatra — and the cause of a feud between Sinatra and David Bowie. Released toward the end of Sinatra's career, this timeless song vaulted the star to one of the last major hits of his prime, peaking at No. 27 in the U.S. in 1969. Some estimates have the song covered over 800 times, proving that this '60s ballad is as timeless as they come.
Indeed, "My Way" is a rapturous musical experience, with Sinatra's once-in-a-generation voice pouring out emotion over the song's epic four and a half minutes. Most memorably, the song ends in a triumphant announcement in its final verse: "For what is a man, what has he got? / If not himself, then he has naught / To say the things he truly feels / And not the words of one who kneels / The record shows I took the blows / And did it my way." There's not much else in music that feels so superbly grand, prompting a number of other legendary artists to give it their own spin, including Nina Simone, Elvis Presley, Robbie Williams, Willie Nelson, and Sammy Davis Jr.
Eleanor Rigby — The Beatles
A cut from the Beatles' 1966 album "Revolver," "Eleanor Rigby" has been covered to no end by a throng of iconic artists. After its release, "Eleanor Rigby" just missed the Top 10 in the U.S., peaking at No. 11 in the fall of '66, but the song found surefire longevity thanks to what was a unique sound for the band at the time, including bright strings and a lack of any rock 'n' roll styles. Artists who have given their best attempts at covering the song include Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Joan Baez, and the total number of covers exceeds 400 over the many decades since the track's release.
The ambiguous tune of loneliness still finds a way to be catchy and memorable, especially in its chorus — "All the lonely people / Where do they all come from? / All the lonely people / Where do they all belong?" — and other musicians certainly found this unique track intriguing enough to put their mark on it.
God Only Knows — The Beach Boys
The Beach Boys dominated the 1960s with a number of hits, but "God Only Knows" had a surprisingly rocky start. The classic love song was once banned from the radio in the U.S., and didn't achieve the immediate commercial heights of many of their other tracks. However, "God Only Knows," which only peaked at No. 39 in the fall of 1966, went on to become one of the Beach Boys' most enduring songs, helped in large part by its vast number of covers. In total, the song has been covered well over 300 times, making it one of the most covered songs of the 1960s, and for very good reason.
Sung by Carl Wilson, the gorgeous and heartwarming track almost desperately depicts love at its most necessary: "If you should ever leave me / Well, life would still go on, believe me / The world could show nothing to me / So what good would living do me? / God only knows what I'd be without you." These iconic melodies have found their way into the minds of many renowned artists, including David Bowie, John Legend, Bryan Adams, and Glen Campbell, all of whom took their own crack at "God Only Knows."