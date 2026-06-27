The 5 Most Covered Songs From The '60s

Among the highest honors along a song's path to legendary status is how often it's covered, and these five songs from the 1960s have been covered almost too many times to count. Though some may argue that the original version is the best — and with these tracks being from among rock 'n' roll's very best musicians, the argument is quite fair — many of the cover versions are also exceptional. The '60s birthed all kinds of century-defining music, from folk and folk rock to soul and the roots of classic rock as we now know it, but these five songs across the major genres demonstrate the indomitable power that these '60s songwriters had.

Legendary performers like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Frank Sinatra headline this list, all with songs they are perhaps best remembered for. Each of these songs is a classic in its own right, and their stellar content generated nearly universal praise from other musicians, as well as the numerous artists who would put their own twist on these timeless tracks.