5 Rock Songs Inspired By Greek Myths

Greek mythology has been woven into much European and Western literature and art over the centuries, even inspiring several rock songs from the late 20th century. After rock 'n' roll matured in the 1960s and 1970s and its practitioners attempted to make music more cerebral and emotionally deep, many rock musicians looked to antiquity for ideas. And what better than the fertile grounds of ancient Greek civilization, which loomed over the Europe of yore, with its pantheon of gods, goddesses, heroes, monsters, stories, and legends across the known world.

The epic poems of Greek chronicler Homer, such as the "Iliad" and the "Odyssey," and other traditional stories continued to occupy the minds of artists well into the 20th century and beyond. From odes to the travels of Odysseus to the cautionary tale of Icarus, the lyrical content of these five rock songs is derived from those long-surviving and utterly fascinating mythological tales of gods and warriors from ancient Greece.