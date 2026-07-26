These Classic Rock Legends Started Out As Cover Bands

There's a certain stigma attached to cover bands, yet we're going to look at some legendary classic rock outfits that got their start as exactly that. How big? Are the Beatles major enough for you? Or the Rolling Stones? Van Halen? Yes, all of these bands and quite a few more started out playing all or mostly covers, sometimes pretty different from their later work, as the tale of the Rolling Stones' very first gig illustrates.

Someone in the audience might well be wondering why a band can't just play their own original work ... while also enjoying a performance of songs they already know and love. This underlines the tension that so many young bands have to navigate as they begin booking performances at clubs, parties, and other venues. You want to be known for original artistic creations, sure, but to actually earn money, you have to give people what they want. And if those band members ever do feel a sense of shame for capitulating to the cover band thing, they ought to know that some of the biggest names in classic rock started out doing the very same thing.

For the legendary acts that started out that way, it was mostly a matter of necessity, as promoters, club owners, and patrons all demanded familiar material before they were ready to pay out to upstart young musicians. Over time, these groups began to work in their own material, though you'll find that their love and respect for other musicians' work means they're not above playing covers even after becoming famous themselves. Let's dive in.