True Stories Behind Popular Van Halen Songs

A track on Van Halen's 1980 album "Women and Children First," "Everybody Wants Some!!" was never a single. Yet it still made its way into the cultural consciousness by way of soundtracking a clay-animated sequence in the 1985 movie "Better Off Dead" and serving as the title of the early 1980s-set Richard Linklater film "Everybody Wants Some!!" One of the most notable parts of the song occurs in the breakdown, when singer David Lee Roth rambles about stockings and shoes.

Roth came up with the entire bit on the spot during a recording session. "They were rewinding tape in the studio and our producer at the time, Ted Templeman said, 'Dave, are you ready to do the middle part?'" he recalled on "The Howard Stern Show." "And I said, 'Sure.'" But Roth wasn't actually ready to go, because he hadn't written any lyrics for that section, as he'd promised he would. With a microphone in front of him and tape rolling, he looked around for last-minute inspiration, and through a glass window into another part of the studio, he saw a small group of female Van Halen fans. He had a conversation with them (though microphones only picked up one side), as he commented on what they were wearing. "Where'd you get that s***? / Oh, that / I like, I like the little way the line runs up the back of those stockings / I've always liked those kind of high heels, too," Roth says.

