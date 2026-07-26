Not God Only Knows, Not Wouldn't It Be Nice — Brian Wilson's Favorite Song Is An Energetic Pop Anthem

It's no secret that the Beach Boys loved California; it's where they grew up and found their sound, which, in turn, changed the music world forever. It features heavily in their music, and not only did Brian Wilson go as far as to name one of their California songs, "California Girls," as his favorite, he even said it was the best piece of music he ever wrote.

In an interview with Capitol Records in 1993 (via Medium), Wilson gushed about "California Girls," saying, "The intro to this song is the greatest piece of music that I've ever written. I was looking for an introduction that would be totally different from the rest of the song but would lead into it. The song was a big record for us, but I really never liked anything but the intro." But it wasn't just the quality of the music that made it so special; it was the atmosphere at the studio and the connection with his bandmates. "Everybody was up. The whole gang was there. It became my favorite session."

In the track, Wilson sings in harmony with the rest of the Beach Boys, "I wish they all could be California girls," which earned him some backlash, as people felt he was putting down girls from other places. Far from it, he was singing the praises of his home state, as his fellow Beach Boy, Mike Love, explained to Rock Cellar, "... we were appreciating the fact that even though we went all around the world, we'd like to bring them all back to California with us."