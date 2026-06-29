5 Nearly Perfect Beach Boys Songs That Should Be Required Listening For Younger Generations

Listen up, kids: Respect your elders, at least when it comes to seminal bands that changed the history of popular music, like the Beach Boys. Brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and high school friend Al Jardine created the California sound when they formed their group in Hawthorne, California in 1961. The Beach Boys' complex close harmonies and songs about fun in the sun shot them to the top of the charts, and that was before they rewrote the book on what pop could be and became one of the most important bands of the '60s. The act inspired the Beatles to push themselves further, resulting in their masterpiece "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," and influenced later artists from David Bowie to Weezer.

The Beach Boys also changed rock history in 1966 when they recorded one of the greatest albums of all time, "Pet Sounds," which includes the gem "God Only Knows." But they were already crafting masterpieces, with Brian Wilson acting as the main songwriter and producer. Songs like 1964's "Don't Worry, Baby" shifted gears into a newer, lusher sound with introspective lyrics. Likewise, after "Pet Sounds," Wilson and the rest of the band continued to move the needle forward. Just look at 1971's "Surf's Up" from the album of the same name — it builds off of "Pet Sounds" and goes further with profound lyrics and an even more complex construction. So if you're from a younger generation, here are five Beach Boys songs you need to listen to.