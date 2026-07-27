The 5 Best Rock Drum Solos Of The '70s

As rock got bigger in the 1970s, so did the drum solos. After all, it was the era of hard rock, prog rock, and heavy metal. While drum solos were usually displays of technical mastery (some of which still give us chills), the '70s were the time to get loud. It was the time to get epic. It was the time to call down the thunder, resulting in some of the most grandiose, mind-blowing, heart-pounding performances from behind the drum kit. Some of the rock drum solos of the day continue to echo, inspiring drummers to pick up the sticks and keep the beat going. It's why we raise our lighters and throw up the horns to these mighty performers.

Having previously covered the best drum solos in rock history, this list presented a challenge. Instead of just repeating the prior choices to once again praise legends like Bill Ward, Ron Bushy, and John Bonham, why not go deeper this time around? Why not highlight a chart-topping song with a monstrous beat? Why not pay homage to a hall-of-fame drummer mastering a notoriously difficult piece? Or a science-fiction-inspired work from one of heavy metal's forefathers? So, if there are certain odd admissions, that's because we've already given respect to Led Zeppelin's "Moby Dick," and these drum solos deserve love, too.