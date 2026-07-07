The 5 Best Drum Solos In Rock History

Removing the drums from a band is like removing the spine from a body — it just can't move. And while every genre of music has had god-tier drummers (Buddy Rich, anyone?), rock gives drummers a unique chance to blend power, energy, pocket, technical chops, and flash. The entire history of rock has granted us some amazing drum solos from profound drummers.

When selecting the best of these solos, it's tricky choosing only five across seven-plus decades of rock going back to the 1950s (with a lineage going back to the '20s). Technical and creative standards have risen quite a bit since the days of Johnny B. Goode. We've got to choose drum solos of such a high caliber of skill and inventiveness that they not only shone in their day, but continue to impress now. Some classic rock drum solos give us chills, like Ringo Starr's drum solo on "The End," but that's because it was his only drum solo across the Beatles' entire run, not that it was mind-blowing in and of itself. Also, bear in mind that a drum "solo" doesn't need to mean that all other instruments stop, in the same way that a song continues while a guitar solos, although this might be the case.

In the end, we're drawn to classic rock's peak because of its emphasis on superlative musicianship. This means drum solos from some of history's greatest drummers, like Neil Peart and John Bonham, as well as appearances from the likes of Bill Ward and Keith Moon.