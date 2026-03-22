Classic Rock Drum Solos That Still Give Us Chills Every Time We Listen

It's too easy for drummers to not get the love they deserve. They sit in the back and bang around on their kit while a hammy frontperson drowns in attention, a guitarist shreds their way to glory, or a bassist, uh ... plucks some notes? But far from being a mere human metronome (at least if bands are writing their music right), drums ought to interweave with and support the rhythms of all other instruments while also propelling a track forward. Sometimes, they even push to the forefront, like in the case of chill-inducing classic rock drum solos.

But first, a drum solo isn't necessarily when the drums are the only instrument playing, although this might be the case. Think of a drum solo like a guitar solo, where the drums plainly stand out and take center stage even if other instruments continue to play. This was certainly the case during classic rock's golden era of 1964 to 1982 (roughly Beatlemania through the early Reagan administration), which defines the time period we're targeting. And when we say "gives us chills," we're talking about being awed by a variety of things: the technical virtuosity, energy, or creativity on display, a singular lightning-in-a-bottle performance, or even the placement or influence of a solo within the greater chain of rock history.

On that note, we've got a couple rock-changing solos from legendary Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and Steely Dan drummer Steve Gadd, plus top-of-their-game solos from Rush's Neil Peart and King Crimson's original drummer, Michael Giles. We've also got a one-of-a-kind solo from the Beatles' own Ringo Starr.