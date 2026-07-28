5 Love Songs That Take Gen X Back To Their First High School Dance

If you were waiting for just the right love song to hit the sound system before leading your high school sweetheart onto the floor for a close-up spin, "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin was an ideal slow jam for the moment. The supercharged, synth-driven ballad — the band's only No. 1 single — gave Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis the inspiration needed to make 1986's now-classic "Top Gun" into more than just a high-flying jet fighter drama. How could it fail as the backdrop for perfect high school dance moments that aimed to recreate the romance?

It was hard to resist the heightened passion of lyrics like "Turning and returning to some secret place inside / Watching in slow motion as you turn my way and say / 'Take my breath away'?" Is it cheesy and overwrought, even for the neon-saturated, over-the-top spirit of the Gen X-centric '80s? Absolutely! Was it also peak dance floor fodder for teens with too many hormones and too little rhythm to dance at a quicker pace? It was that, too.

If you fire up the rubbery electro bass these days and there's a Gen X-er in the vicinity, they'll be spirited back to their days of youthful longing and filled with memories of shuffling along in the gym as they dreamed of forever love with their teen flame. Bonus points for still-married Gen X high school sweethearts whose love story started with this scorching tune.