5 Love Songs That Take Gen X Back To Their First High School Dance
High school dances were peak social settings for the Gen X crowd, providing the backdrop for potential John Hughes movie moments between awkward teen sweethearts. Most just needed a little push in the form of a perfect song to get the ball rolling. The era was chock-full of love songs of all moods and tempos, tunes memorable enough to take a middle-aged Gen X-er back to the glory days of their first high school dance and all the frenetic feelings the era evokes. Unlike the songs that take Gen X back to their first high school party, these tunes celebrated the spectrum of love, feelings that ranged from breathless anticipation to faraway longing — and you could dance to every one.
Film soundtracks were a hotbed for custom-made love songs that were perfect for a Friday night hang in whatever space qualified as a high school dance hall. Madonna crooning "Crazy for You" and Berlin burning through "Take My Breath Away" offered perfect slow-dance opportunities, while Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark gave "If You Leave" a mix of emo, lovelorn lyrics and sunny backing tracks that made it impossible to remain a wallflower. With these tracks and more, Gen X teens had love songs that still stoke sweet memories even decades after the music ended and the gym cleared out.
Crazy For You — Madonna
When Madonna slowed the pace for her first ballad in the form of "Crazy for You," she already had a fanbase ready to get into the groove. Hearing that she could avail herself admirably on a slow jam gave '80s kids a musical idol who could make their feet move in a more romantic direction when the Friday night dance rolled around. The lyrics were custom-made for finding someone to enjoy the moment with: "Swaying room, as the music starts / Strangers making the most of the dark / Two by two, their bodies become one." Madonna narrated the mass pair-up of nervous teens step-by-step, providing a foolproof map to dance floor romance with a soundtrack that nudged their feet in the right direction.
Long before Madonna set world records with her musical success, the up-and-comer contributed "Crazy for You" to the soundtrack of "Vision Quest," a 1985 flick about a high school wrestler losing his concentration when romance enters the picture. It followed "Like a Virgin" to become Madonna's second No. 1 single, expanding her repertoire into more adult contemporary territory. But all Gen X high schoolers knew at the time was that their favorite singer was speaking directly to their hearts, helping them make indelible memories while guiding them toward potential romance. Drop that lush oboe intro on a middle-aged Gen X-er now and see how quickly the stars return to their eyes, even if they're just picking up their grandkids from daycare.
Take My Breath Away — Berlin
If you were waiting for just the right love song to hit the sound system before leading your high school sweetheart onto the floor for a close-up spin, "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin was an ideal slow jam for the moment. The supercharged, synth-driven ballad — the band's only No. 1 single — gave Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis the inspiration needed to make 1986's now-classic "Top Gun" into more than just a high-flying jet fighter drama. How could it fail as the backdrop for perfect high school dance moments that aimed to recreate the romance?
It was hard to resist the heightened passion of lyrics like "Turning and returning to some secret place inside / Watching in slow motion as you turn my way and say / 'Take my breath away'?" Is it cheesy and overwrought, even for the neon-saturated, over-the-top spirit of the Gen X-centric '80s? Absolutely! Was it also peak dance floor fodder for teens with too many hormones and too little rhythm to dance at a quicker pace? It was that, too.
If you fire up the rubbery electro bass these days and there's a Gen X-er in the vicinity, they'll be spirited back to their days of youthful longing and filled with memories of shuffling along in the gym as they dreamed of forever love with their teen flame. Bonus points for still-married Gen X high school sweethearts whose love story started with this scorching tune.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) — Whitney Houston
When the strobe lights kicked on and the drum machine of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" kicked in, a different kind of energy filled the Gen X dance floor. This was a bop you could show off your moves to while pulling in your crush to tell them how you felt without having to say it. Houston's bright, upbeat vocals belting, "I wanna dance with somebody / with somebody who loves me" was like sending a musical valentine — no slow dance awkwardness required. And unlike the TikTok teens of the 21st century, you didn't need to have a choreographed routine on tap to enjoy it. You just let the rhythm take you where it wanted to and hoped you didn't embarrass yourself in the process.
Houston racked up a No. 1 hit for two weeks in June 1987, which gave end-of-year celebrations, proms, and graduation dances a perfectly percolating pop tune for high schoolers to make memories to. Though it may be relegated to "Hits of the '80s" playlists these days, there's no question that it stirs the memories of every Gen X youngster who breathed a sigh of relief when it dropped at a dance and picked up the pace. This one encouraged everyone to break it down together on the basketball court or cafeteria floor — and it still does, even if it's just a living room dance floor these days.
Open Arms — Journey
Aching teen romance and the sounds of Journey's "Open Arms" were like a Gen X match made in musical heaven. The soaring chorus of "So now I come to you with open arms / Nothing to hide, believe what I say" delivered the sort of overly dramatic, heartstring-plucking message that lovestruck Gen X high schoolers thought of as high poetry. Getting to slow dance with your bae to Steve Perry's piercing vocals was peak vibes for kicking off the weekend, making "Open Arms" a designated school dance closer that never failed to stir hearts. Even if you weren't the surest teen when fancy footwork was involved, this slow burn gave you the chance to stand and sway while pressed close to your favorite person.
Journey never topped the Billboard charts during their decades-long run, but "Open Arms" came close, hitting No. 2 for a week in February 1982. That was of little importance to the Gen X set looking for high romance in a high school dance setting. It was an early '80s standard that gave plenty of teens down the line a touchpoint for finally working up the nerve to share a dance with the one they pined for. Steve Perry may have left Journey long ago, but his voice is a time machine for Gen X, taking them back to the anxious dance floor energy of their high school years whenever they hear those opening piano chords ring out.
If You Leave — OMD
A song that literally had its John Hughes moment as part of the "Pretty In Pink" film soundtrack, "If You Leave" was a high-voltage number by electro-pop favorites Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (often shortened to OMD). The misleading lyrics make it sound like an anti-love song, more of a break-up serenade than a tune to draw two people closer together. But if you latch onto the chorus of "I touch you once, I touch you twice / I won't let go at any price," you can see why it was included in a teen film about love between classes — high school, social, and economic, all in one fell swoop.
The radical beat and sing-along refrain invited the whole crew to show off their moves at their inaugural high school dance. And if you did happen to have someone fun to share the song with, you could turn the lyrics into a promise to stay together forever ... or at least until the dance was over. It was a No. 4 smash for the band, their highest-charting single, and a tune that set the bar high for lovestruck Gen X students in the midst of their high school adventures. Today, they bounce along when it shows up on a drugstore sound system as they relive their youthful freedom while searching for joint medication and fiber supplements. But it still counts.