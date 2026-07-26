Quote Of The Day By Josh Homme: 'Life Is About Moments Hanging In The Air...'
Born in California's Palm Springs in 1973, Joshua Michael Homme III started playing guitar at just 9 years old and soon formed his first band, Katzenjammer, with school friends. The name was eventually changed to Kyuss, becoming the first of several outfits involving Homme that would carve a deep impression on American rock music.
He found mainstream success with rock band Queens of the Stone Age, co-founded Eagles of Death Metal, and was one of Dave Grohl's bandmates for a time in the line-up for Them Crooked Vultures. Through his own music and appearances on other people's records, notably after Kyuss split in 1995, Homme is regarded as a respected musician and producer, working with everyone from Lady Gaga to Iggy Pop.
Against that tapestry of professional highs, Homme has also had to face some profound personal lows, including struggles with his health and a bitter divorce. Throughout it all, he's continued to move forward, which is why Josh Homme is our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Josh Homme
"Life is about moments hanging in the air and who will seize them."
Homme's powerful quote was given during a 2023 interview with Revolver. It was the first sit-down the musician had given in several years, and it touched on his working with Iggy Pop on the 2016 disc "Post Pop Depression." However, the day before the two met in the studio, legendary musician David Bowie died of cancer.
Homme explained that, during rehearsals, everyone was in tears, including Pop, who was a close friend of Bowie. Ever the pro, the veteran singer continued to give his all. That's when Homme gave his quote, in full, which was, "Life is about moments hanging in the air, and who will seize them. Iggy will. What a learning moment."
Deeper Meaning of Josh Homme's Quote — Embrace the joy
Even in our darkest moments, there are still opportunities to be grasped — and enjoyed. Homme's quote makes that abundantly clear.
He's done it himself, bouncing back more than once. The years before the Revolver interview alone were peppered with emotional trials and tribulations, from losing friends and colleagues to the pandemic, to the 2019 breakdown of his marriage, and a subsequent custody battle. Homme also faced his own cancer diagnosis, and while he wasn't with the Eagles of Death Metal when terrorists struck during their concert at the Bataclan nightclub in Paris, the tragedy affected him deeply.
His quote is a reminder to all of us that when life is at its absolute worst, we should never give up, especially if we're doing what we love. Those pinpricks of joy amid any sadness should be embraced and treasured, because they will help us to remember the positive and move forward.
More Quotes From Josh Homme
- "I've always thought a little anger is a great way to run your engine for the first 50 miles. You wouldn't want to run on it for long because it'll corrode you and kill you. You have to be willing to let it all go and accept."
- "In the heartaches, my mistakes, these deaths and my own physical things I'm dealing with — even though all that has occurred and smashed my old life to pieces, those pieces I've been able to build into a ship that's about to launch. I will float into my new life from all those pieces."
- "It's better to blow it up while it's going good than it is to watch it start to sink."
- "I'd rather risk everything and end with nothing. I don't mind losing."
- "Sometimes I fight, and sometimes I fight for the wrong reason, but I fight nonetheless because I know it's real."
- "Travel shows you there is magic in the world. I love discovering those things."