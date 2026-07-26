Quote Of The Day By Josh Homme: 'Life Is About Moments Hanging In The Air...'

Born in California's Palm Springs in 1973, Joshua Michael Homme III started playing guitar at just 9 years old and soon formed his first band, Katzenjammer, with school friends. The name was eventually changed to Kyuss, becoming the first of several outfits involving Homme that would carve a deep impression on American rock music.

He found mainstream success with rock band Queens of the Stone Age, co-founded Eagles of Death Metal, and was one of Dave Grohl's bandmates for a time in the line-up for Them Crooked Vultures. Through his own music and appearances on other people's records, notably after Kyuss split in 1995, Homme is regarded as a respected musician and producer, working with everyone from Lady Gaga to Iggy Pop.

Against that tapestry of professional highs, Homme has also had to face some profound personal lows, including struggles with his health and a bitter divorce. Throughout it all, he's continued to move forward, which is why Josh Homme is our quote of the day.