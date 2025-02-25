Things That Came Out About David Bowie After He Died

It felt like a good match when one of the most future-forward artists of one generation proposed a team-up with an equally experimental musician of another. In 1995, David Bowie invited Nine Inch Nails, the band in which Trent Reznor was the only permanent member, to join him on his tour in support of the album "Outside." Bowie and Reznor also made music together, the 1997 electro-rock single "I'm Afraid of Americans."

It's a big part of the tragic real-life story of Nine Inch Nails that Reznor coped with substance abuse during this time. "My way of dealing with life was to numb myself with drugs and alcohol," Reznor wrote in Rolling Stone after Bowie's death. When he tired of what he called a "reckless, self-destructive path," he sought help from Bowie, whom he knew had been through the ringers of fame and drug addiction. Bowie imparted the guidance Reznor needed to get clean, offering "pieces of wisdom that stuck with me: 'You know, there is a better way here, and it doesn't have to end in despair or in death, in the bottom."

A few years after Reznor attained sobriety, he attempted to thank Bowie for all that he'd done. "I don't even think I finished the sentence; I got a big hug. And he said, 'I knew. I knew you'd do that. I knew you'd come out of that.'"

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).