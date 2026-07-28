Quote Of The Day By Bruce Springsteen: 'The Great Challenge Of Adulthood Is ...'

Bruce Springsteen's politics are central to his identity as an artist. Many of his songs, most notably the anti-war classic "Born in the U.S.A.," have overt political themes even if they are lost on some audiences. And he has continued to wear his politics on his sleeve, calling out injustice where he sees it and reacting through song. His recent single "Streets of Minneapolis," for example, openly challenged the brutality brought to the city by an influx of ICE agents during the department's crackdown on immigration.

Springsteen shows that he does indeed live by his words in our Quote of the Day, in that even after 50 years of reacting artistically to the political injustices he sees in the world, he still believes in the power of his music to affect change.

And taken in retrospect, as Springsteen enters the twilight years of his career still active both as a touring and recording artist, the quote also seems reflective of his attitude to his own art. He may have been within his rights to rest on his laurels, playing it safe in terms of his later output. But Springsteen's idealism seems to propel him forward, both as a songwriter and as a public figure.