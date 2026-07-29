The 1980 Bruce Springsteen Hit That Was Almost A Ramones Song

After meeting up with the Ramones following a New Jersey concert, Bruce Springsteen got to work. "I went home that night and wrote this," Springsteen claimed of "Hungry Heart" in the booklet packaged with "Greatest Hits." Then he made a demo and played it for Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone. When he got a listen, he politely declined on behalf of his band and suggested Springsteen record it himself, an idea supported by Springsteen's manager. "I played it for Jon Landau and, earning his money, he advised me to keep it," Springsteen added. It's worth noting that only a couple of years earlier, Springsteen gave an unfinished "Because the Night" to Patti Smith, who made it her signature hit.

Throughout the 1970s, Springsteen's albums were praised by critics and sold well enough, but he wasn't much of a singles artist until "Hungry Heart." The first single from the 1980 double-length LP "The River" turned Springsteen into a pop star. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 in the last week of 1980, the first of 12 career Top 10 singles for Springsteen.

Not only did his album sales ratchet up, but the song changed the makeup of Springsteen's fanbase. "I'd had a hard-core following of young men who made up a high percentage of our live audience, but 'Hungry Heart' brought in the girls and proved Top 40 radio's power to transform your audience," he wrote in his memoir "Born to Run."