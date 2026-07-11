5 Songs You Didn't Know Bruce Springsteen Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

Bruce Springsteen, both on his own and front and center with his loyal E Street Band, is a rock 'n' roll legend. Not just as a performer but as a songwriter, creating songs for himself and other famous musicians. While Springsteen is best known for hard-luck anthems and small-town laments, he often ventures outside of his comfort zone of that place where Americana meets arena rock. He can write about love, partying, rock 'n' roll itself, and confusion with the best songwriters in the genre. But sometimes, those songs don't quite fit his performance style, or they don't resonate with the public as readily or as easily as they would if they were recorded by someone else.

And so, since even before he became a household name in the 1970s, Springsteen has farmed out his compositions to more appropriate acts. He's got a pretty good rate of return, too, as many of those songs became massive hits for other people. Here are five very well-known songs performed by a bevy of rock and pop acts that were all wholly originated by Bruce Springsteen.