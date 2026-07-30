The 1983 Paul Simon Song You Probably Didn't Know Was Inspired By His Real-Life Heartbreak

Paul Simon's legacy is simply too large to fit into a single article. Many of his songs have become a part of the soundtrack of our everyday lives, but a lot of fans might not know how much he poured his heart out in some of them, including his 1983 song "Heart and Bones," which was inspired by a painful end to his long relationship with legendary actress Carrie Fisher.

As an artist, Simon had many facets. He started his mainstream career as the singer and songwriting mastermind of Simon & Garfunkel, the duet that defined the '70s, and once he and Art Garfunkel broke up amid a nasty feud, he went on to write songs for other artists and have an amazing solo career. In 1983, he released his sixth solo studio album, "Heart and Bones," which included a song by the same name about he and Fisher.

Though he had written this song during his time in Simon & Garfunkel, he released it on his own, shortly before divorcing the "Star Wars" icon. Theirs was a complicated and confusing love affair. They were together for 12 years, "on and off." They dated, got married, got divorced, got back together ... In her autobiography, Carrie Fisher described their relationship as a fight that lasted 12 years (via the Daily Mail), and no song reflects the complexity and depth of their love better than "Heart and Bones."