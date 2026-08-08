5 Times Steely Dan Turned Musicians Into Legends

Every legendary band has that album. For Pink Floyd, it was "Dark Side of the Moon." For Led Zeppelin, it was "Led Zeppelin IV." It's that album that towers above the rest of the band's catalog, not just as their best work when contrasted with the rest of the output, but as an album that contributes to the zeitgeist of its era. For Steely Dan, that album was 1977's extraordinary "Aja," an album that would go on to enter the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

The title track is a mammoth 8-minute epic that builds slowly with no indication out front that drummer Steve Gadd is going to steal the show. Fagen's lyrics wax rhapsodic about an exotic Eastern woman (the titular "Aja") and the pleasant joy of her company. The song structure builds, climaxes, and starts again twice before the extended middle section — with its progressive rock overtones and interwoven solos — takes over. Tenor saxophone legend Wayne Shorter eventually steps forward, only to have the spotlight stolen by Gadd, who unleashes a captivating cavalcade underneath him. In a moment of role reversal, the sax phrase becomes accompaniment to a drum solo that interrupts the smooth jazz/adult contemporary proceedings with chops on par with Keith Moon or Neil Peart.

The solo definitely has an "everything but the kitchen sink" quality, but one that has endured with fans throughout the generations. In 2021, Far Out Magazine dubbed it one of the 10 greatest drum solos of all time.