The No. 1 Song On August 3, 1979 Sounds Even More Funky Today

Hang on, are we talkin' about the bad girls or the sad girls? We'll get to the bottom of it, don't worry. In the meantime, just bop along to Donna Summer singing the funk out of "Bad Girls." Folks were doing exactly the same thing back on August 3, 1979, when the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for a whopping five weeks.

It's really not too hard to understand why "Bad Girls" was a hit. You've got Donna Summer and also Donna Summer, plus Donna Summer. That's the most critical part of the musical equation, as Summer didn't stumble upon her moniker, "Queen of Disco," by accident. She absolutely detonated the musical world of late '70s disco when she had four No. 1 hits across 1978 and 1979, though three of these came from 1979, including "Bad Girls." Most of her 10 songs in the top 10 also came from this period, including "Last Dance" with its real, dual meaning. In other words, Summer could do no wrong in the summer of her fame, when one success snowballed into another.

But is there anything to "Bad Girls" there besides the frenzy of the late '70s musical zeitgeist? As you can guess from the premise of this article: of course. "Bad Girls" is a masterful dance track that's as surprisingly deep as it groovy even more so removed from the disco era. It also comes equipped with a backstory that places it far ahead of its time and adds to its oomph.