The No. 1 Song On August 4, 1980 Sounds Even More Magical Today

On August 4, 1980, the best-performing single in the U.S. was the truly enchanting "Magic" by Olivia Newton-John, yet its rise to No. 1 seems so unlikely that it invites allegations of sorcery. After starring in the 1978 blockbuster "Grease," Newton-John continued her transition from soft rock and country singer to pop star and actor by signing on for a lead role in 1980's "Xanadu." She portrayed Kira, a muse from Greek mythology who comes alive in contemporary Los Angeles, and the heavily magical plot in "Xanadu" is summed up in the spacey, synth-drenched, and dreamy "Magic."

The tune wouldn't sound out of place on a 2020s indie pop playlist. "You have to believe we are magic / Nothin' can stand in our way," Newton-John's Kira coos in an enigmatic skating sequence in the film. While "Xanadu" was a flop, there were several hit singles from the movie's soundtrack, although only "Magic" floated to the top of the Hot 100. Here's the story of how "Magic" reached No. 1 in the summer of 1980, despite its extremely unpopular origin.