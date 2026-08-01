The 5 Best Keyboard Solos In Rock History

If drummers are often dismissed as the least important members of the band, keyboardists are sadly barely acknowledged. And that's a shame, because there are plenty of keyboard players who haven't received nearly enough recognition, including some epic solos.

The five keyboard solos we included in this article are only a few of many, but they are the kind that, upon hearing them, you'll instantly know why they are among the best in history. We chose these entries because they don't just complement the songs; they make them. Indeed, they are the most recognizable part of each track, perfectly capturing the spirit of the tune.

From the Beatles to the Doors, there are numerous keyboard solos that have defined the sound of music as we know it today, and in some cases, they have quite literally saved the group. The musicians responsible for these masterpieces haven't always been given their due credit, so we're doing our part by praising their genius.