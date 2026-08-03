5 Covers Of Bruce Springsteen Songs That Perfectly Capture The Angst Of The Originals

Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest songwriters of his or any generation, and as such, his songbook has spread and found a life of its own in covers by the bands he inspired. The Boss' body of work has masterfully crossed many genres for decades and counting, so it's no surprise that entire generations of musicians have grown up idolizing him and learning music by imitating him. It's only natural that when many of them found success as musicians themselves, their love of Jersey's preeminent bard found its way into their concerts and onto their albums.

Countless artists from the world of folk, country, rock, and even hip-hop have put their own spin on Springsteen classics, and finding the outright best among such a wealth of options is tricky. What we're honing in on instead is the covers that capture the spirit of the originals: The raw, desperate angst that Springsteen quickly became known for. Between their voice, energy, and arrangement, these five covers recapture Springsteen's famous zeal and are sure to take any fan back to the first time they heard the Boss' gritty, passionate originals.