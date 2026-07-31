Quote Of The Day By Joe Strummer: 'When You Blame Yourself ...'

"When you blame yourself, you learn from it. If you blame someone else, you don't learn nothing, cause hey, it's not your fault, it's his fault, over there."

Our Quote of the Day comes from an interview Joe Strummer gave to Punk Magazine's Judy McGuire a few years before his death but only published posthumously. In it, the verbose musician looks back over his career in punk and the financial pitfalls that eventually limited his ability to make music.

As he explains in the interview: "I put out a record in 1989 called 'Earthquake Weather,' which didn't sell any copies at all. So [Strummer's record label] Sony thought, we can't let this bloke make another record because the wording of the contract was that as soon as I started a session, they had to write me an enormous advance check." As such, he was prevented from entering the recording studio for many years, curtailing his output. Our Quote of the Day comes in the context of this story: Strummer may have been tied up in a nefarious contract by his record label, but he was eager to shoulder the blame for the legal mess he found himself in.