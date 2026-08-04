5 Classic Rock Hits With No Known Authors

Inspiration can come from anywhere, and there are a few well-known classic rock hits whose origins will probably forever be unclear — they have no definitively known songwriter. In the 1960s and 1970s, rock bands and singers usually wrote their own material, or they looked to trusted outside sources like music publishing companies. Very occasionally, they pulled from way back, into the public domain and the musical traditions of the centuries prior, taking old folk songs or those of otherwise unclear or mysterious origins and making them their own. They adapted those old tunes into rock songs, and then those songs became hits — no songwriter royalties paid.

There's an earnestness and humanity to plucking songs from the collective musical history. Not only did that give mid-20th-century rock bands a chance to show off their influences and musical backgrounds, but they could do it with deeply culturally imprinted stuff. They must have known that on some level, audiences would respond well to songs with which they already had at least a passing familiarity. Here then are some of those memorable hits from beloved acts like Janis Joplin, Ritchie Valens, Johnny Rivers, the Beach Boys, and the Beatles that don't have a known author.