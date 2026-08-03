Quote Of The Day By Stevie Wonder: 'There Should Be Nowhere That We Can't Go...'

"Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now, that was a blessing because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?"

"You need to put your heart into making a difference."

"I never thought of being blind as a disadvantage, and I never thought of being Black as a disadvantage. I am what I am. I love me! And I don't mean that egotistically — I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it."

"Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it."

"As an artist, my purpose is to communicate the message that can better improve the lives of all of us."