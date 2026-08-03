Quote Of The Day By Stevie Wonder: 'There Should Be Nowhere That We Can't Go...'
Stevie Wonder needs little introduction. The pop legend has sold over 100 million records and won 25 Grammys during his historic career; at this point, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who isn't familiar with his music. Songs like "Superstition" and "Isn't She Lovely" have been regular fixtures on the airwaves for decades, and they remain popular due to their universal themes of love, romance, faith, and humanitarianism. Plus, they're soulful, infectiously catchy, and timeless — what's not to love?
Born Stevland Hardaway Judkins on May 13, 1950, Wonder was a musical prodigy from a young age. After signing for Motown Records, he became the youngest solo artist to score a Billboard No. 1 after releasing "Fingertips Pt. 2" in 1963. Even more impressive is the fact that Wonder later helped invent a new musical instrument, which is a testament to a career built on innovation and pushing boundaries. Be that as it may, Wonder's inspirational qualities transcend the realm of music, as evidenced by our quote of the day and the meaning behind it.
Quote of the Day by Stevie Wonder
"I want — my desire is to in my lifetime be a very integral part of getting this country and the world completely accessible to everyone with any disability. There should be nowhere that we can't go, and there should be nothing that we can't do."
This quote comes from an interview Stevie Wonder conducted with Ability Magazine in 2015. During the conversation, the hitmaker behind 1981's "Happy Birthday" discussed how far technology has come in helping people with disabilities. However, the singer wants to see more progress across the board.
Wonder's end goal is for people with disabilities to live their lives freely, with minimal assistance from others. Being the musical icon that he is, Wonder has an immense, global platform to spread his message, and he hopes to use his influence to help everyone gain a more equal footing in society.
Deeper Meaning of Stevie Wonder's Quote -- Inclusion
Stevie Wonder has dedicated his life to philanthropy and inclusion — the United Nations even appointed him as Messenger of Peace in 2009 to acknowledge his humanitarian efforts. Disability rights are close to his heart, as Wonder lost his sight shortly after his birth, and he believes that access to better technology is key to helping other disabled people chase their dreams. As such, he has long urged tech companies to develop tools that allow everyone to be included at the proverbial table. Our quote of the day highlights this message that Wonder has preached for years — one that is very near and dear to his heart.
The "Superstition" singer famously echoed a similar sentiment at the 2016 Grammy Awards when he called for more accessibility before announcing the song of the year. Elsewhere, Wonder once called upon the World Intellectual Property Organization to make more educational texts available in formats such as braille, so visually impaired people have a better chance at becoming doctors, teachers, and scientists. Wonder wants to see people with disabilities thrive, and he believes they can if they receive the necessary support.
More Quotes from Stevie Wonder
"Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind. Now, that was a blessing because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?"
"You need to put your heart into making a difference."
"I never thought of being blind as a disadvantage, and I never thought of being Black as a disadvantage. I am what I am. I love me! And I don't mean that egotistically — I love that God has allowed me to take whatever it was that I had and to make something out of it."
"Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it."
"As an artist, my purpose is to communicate the message that can better improve the lives of all of us."