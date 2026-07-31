4 Mysteries Every Classic Rock Fan Wants Solved

In August 1981, Rick Springfield scored his first No. 1 hit with the guitar-driven rocker "Jessie's Girl." Springfield's parallel success as an actor on the soap "General Hospital" boosted the song, as did its delicious back story. "Jessie's Girl" is an anthem of unrequited love for an unavailable woman that Springfield wrote from experience. In the 45-plus years that have passed, the song's subject has never been identified.

In 1979, Springfield enrolled in a stained-glass-making class in Southern California and glimpsed a classmate. "She was stunning and hot and everything. But she had a boyfriend. His name was Gary," Springfield told Yahoo Entertainment. With a couple of alterations, Springfield parlayed his feelings into "Jessie's Girl." But who was the woman behind the hit? "I've forgotten her name. I just remember his name was Gary," Springfield told Entertainment Weekly.

Investigations attempting to find the real "Jessie's girl" have proven fruitless, too — even one by "The Oprah Winfrey Show." "Oprah went and found the stained-glass class in Pasadena, but the teacher had died two years before she had found them, and they'd thrown out all his paperwork a year later," Springfield said, likely closing the book on "Jessie's Girl" forever.