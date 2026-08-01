The Bruce Springsteen Love Songs That Turned His Marriage Struggles Into Rock Classics

When a great rocker experiences heartbreak, we can at least expect some good songs as a result. When the rocker is as good as Bruce Springsteen, we can expect a full-fledged masterpiece. Unfortunately for the Boss but fortunately for fans, he has not been immune to struggles in his own relationships, most famously including his marriage to and subsequent divorce from Julianne Phillips. Their marriage lasted just over four years from 1985 to 1989, longer than many rock star marriages but not nearly the longest marriage in rock 'n' roll, and was evidently intense enough to inspire Springsteen to document his heartache throughout an entire album: "Tunnel of Love."

Many of the songs on the 1987 album were largely a monument to his marital woes and all wrapped up in his feelings on commitment and honesty in general. Casual fans may be familiar with the title track, and perhaps "Brilliant Disguise" and "One Step Up," all of which charted well, but "Tougher Than the Rest" failed to chart and flew relatively under the radar. They deserve revisiting, as together they offer a raw and fascinating look into Springsteen's heart, as well as a how-to manual for turning marriage struggles into rock classics.