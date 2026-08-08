The 5 Best Bee Gees Songs To Soundtrack Your Workout Routine
The Bee Gees are the type of band that have a song for every occasion, and that includes your time at the gym. Perhaps the undisputed disco kings would not be the first group that comes to mind when thinking about workout tracks, but you should not underestimate the Gibb brothers. They have the perfect tracks to get you into the right mindset, ranging from the most popular songs to deep cuts that only true fans appreciate.
The songs we included in this article were chosen mainly for their groove. There is nothing like a good rhythm to motivate you through a tough workout. While ballads like "How Deep Is Your Love?" are among the Bee Gees' greatest hits, we can all agree that popularity is not really a factor here. We curated this article to include the best grooves that will push you to do better no matter when you fit your workout routine into your day. Here are the Bee Gees tracks that should always be included in your workout playlist.
Stayin' Alive
"Stayin' Alive" is perhaps the most well-known Bee Gees song, but just because it's been played over and over it doesn't mean it shouldn't be included. After all, it's a hit for a reason. And what better than hearing someone cheering you on for, quite literally, just staying alive, while you fight for your life in the gym? It's the perfect beat for both strength training and for cardio. Whether you're running on a treadmill or trying to reach a new lifting record, Barry Gibb's punchy vocals will push you through it.
"Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother / You're stayin' alive, stayin' alive / Feel the city breakin' and everybody shakin' / And we're stayin' alive, stayin' alive," they sing in the chorus. Personally, we believe this song is perfect specifically for those who work out in the evening. Disco music generally hits better at night, and if you're the kind of person who goes to the gym after work, you're likely to need some extra incentives, and this track is the perfect fix.
Night Fever
The Bee Gee's "Night Fever" ruled the charts in 1978, and it's another great track for evening workouts. Especially for the difficult nights, when work was exhausting and going to the gym feels impossible. "Night Fever" was the song that inspired the name of the famous John Travolta movie "Saturday Night Fever," and while it's perfect for the dance floor, it can help you get through the rough days. If nothing else, it will help you imagine you're somewhere else, and the routine will go by faster.
"Listen to the ground / There is movement all around / There is something goin' down / And I can feel it / On the waves of the air / There is dancin' out there / If it's somethin' we can share / We can steal it," Barry Gibb opens the song. The disco beat can inevitably put you in a good mood. It's also an incredibly catchy song, and the fast pace pushes you to do better even without realizing.
You Should Be Dancing
"You Should Be Dancing" is the perfect motivator. Barry Gibb's falsetto is not his usual delicate and clear voice. Instead, for this song, he's daring to scream out his directive: "What you doin' on your bed on your back? You should be dancing!" This one is perfect for those who work out in the morning before work. Waking up earlier to get to the gym can feel like a chore, so when you feel tempted to cut your workout routine short, put on this track, and your energy will flow right back into your body.
Barry keeps his feral tone throughout most of the song, barely dipping or taking a break, and the beat follows his intensity. This was the Bee Gees unleashed, exploiting their disco powers with rock 'n' roll aggression. The feeling of being scolded will get you off the bed and to the gym, and the groove and perfectly timed explosions of horns will keep you going long after the song is over.
More Than a Woman
"More Than a Woman" might be a softer tune, but don't underestimate its ability to motivate you. The soft keyboards can be deceiving at first, but the strength of this track lies in the rhythm section. The percussion doesn't slow down at all throughout the song, and keeps you on your toes for three whole minutes. Also, as the vocals rise in intensity, with Barry Gibb's falsetto reaching its peak, it pushes you in a similar way as "You Should Be Dancing." While there's no direct order in this one, his sense of urgency inevitably drives you.
And in case you need a little extra push, there is a recent remix of the song that can help you out. In 2021, SG Lewis remixed the Bee Gees classic for a more punchy sound. He kept the essence of the original song intact, but added a modern touch that goes perfectly with the track.
Tragedy
Last but not least, we have "Tragedy," a late '70s track that reached No. 1 in both the U.K. and the U.S. Some younger readers might remember this song not from the clubs but from the 2024 movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Either way, it's perfect for a workout.
The base of the song is still disco, but leaning more into the dance rock sound that was becoming more and more popular at the time, and from the very start, the song has an epic feel that immediately makes you want to move your body, whether it's on the dance floor or in the gym. The end of every verse features Barry Gibb letting out a devastating scream (very clear and in tune, of course). He laments how "I really should be holding you, holding you / Loving you," and his heartbreak is the perfect emotional trigger to drive you into the fast-paced chorus with renewed energy.