The 5 Best Bee Gees Songs To Soundtrack Your Workout Routine

The Bee Gees are the type of band that have a song for every occasion, and that includes your time at the gym. Perhaps the undisputed disco kings would not be the first group that comes to mind when thinking about workout tracks, but you should not underestimate the Gibb brothers. They have the perfect tracks to get you into the right mindset, ranging from the most popular songs to deep cuts that only true fans appreciate.

The songs we included in this article were chosen mainly for their groove. There is nothing like a good rhythm to motivate you through a tough workout. While ballads like "How Deep Is Your Love?" are among the Bee Gees' greatest hits, we can all agree that popularity is not really a factor here. We curated this article to include the best grooves that will push you to do better no matter when you fit your workout routine into your day. Here are the Bee Gees tracks that should always be included in your workout playlist.