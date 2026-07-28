The Bee Gees No. 1 Song That Ruled The Charts In 1978 — Longer Than Anything Else That Year

Nowadays, "Saturday Night Fever" is a very common phrase. It originates, of course, from the movie of the same name, but a lesser-known fact is that it was the Bee Gees who came up with the term, practically by accident. The Gibb brothers were responsible for most of the soundtrack for the movie, and the hit song "Night Fever" helped create the film title. It all started when producer Robert Stigwood approached them with an idea for a movie and asked them if they had any songs for it. One of them was the Bee Gees' greatest hit song, "Stayin' Alive," but the most important song was almost rejected.

"I had a song called 'Stayin' Alive,' I had a song called 'Night Fever,' 'More Than a Woman,' and 'If I Can't Have You,'" Barry Gibb told Manx Radio in 2025. "Robert didn't particularly like 'Night Fever.' I said, well, you know, you're asking me and I'm just telling you these are ideas I have."

Eventually, Stigwood not only approved the song but also decided to incorporate it into his title for the movie, which was initially supposed to be called just "Saturday Night." All of the songs Gibb mentioned that he offered Stigwood became huge hits, but "Night Fever" is definitely the gem. The song topped the charts for eight weeks starting in March 1978, longer than any other song that year, and its cultural impact can still be felt today.