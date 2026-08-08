Quote Of The Day By Gwen Stefani: 'This Isn't About A Hit. It's About ...'
There aren't many performers who can reinvent themselves as chart-topping pop artists after starting out in rock. However, not everyone is Gwen Stefani, a singer and fashion icon known for making some of the most unexpected career moves in music history.
Born in Fullerton, California, in 1969, Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt, the ska punk band behind hits like "Just a Girl," "Don't Speak," and "Hey Baby." While the band's music always learned on the pop- and reggae-tinged side of punk, Stefani's debut solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby.," was a massive departure from the sound she was known for prior to 2004.
From "Cool" to "Hollaback Girl," Stefani's debut is loaded with R&B and disco-pop numbers that showcase her versatility as an artist. She's continued to find success by marching to the beat of her own drum since then, and our quote of the day relates to a solo record that marked a turning point in both her career and personal life.
Quote of the Day by Gwen Stefani
"It doesn't matter what comes out of this, as far as my career — this isn't about a hit. It's about saving my life."
Our quote of the day comes from an interview Gwen Stefani carried out with Glamour in 2016. At the time, the pop star was promoting her solo album "This Is What the Truth Feels Like" — her first in nearly a decade. Stefani claimed the studio was the only place where she felt good following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, which had a negative impact on her personal life. As such, her words detail a desire to make healing art, as opposed to chasing commercial success.
Be that as it may, "This Is What the Truth Feels Like" scored Stefani her first Billboard No. 1 album of her solo career. She might not have set out to make a hit, but the songs certainly caught the attention of the masses.
The Deeper Meaning of Gwen Stefani's Quote — Finding Purpose
The sad story of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's marriage is well-documented. In 2015, the couple separated after 20 years of being together, with Rossdale's infidelity cited as the main reason for their breakup. Stefani has been open about her feelings of hopelessness at the time, and "This Was What the Truth Feels Like" was her way of processing some complicated emotions.
Recording the album also helped Stefani find purpose again. If she didn't make it, she believes that she would have withered away. "It wasn't until I had to go through the worst tragedy that it really opened up a channel for me to be like, 'God gave me a gift. I'm going to use it now," Stefani told Time. "Because if I don't, I'm going to die."
Our quote of the day is a testament to overcoming setbacks and finding success in spite of them. Stefani found solace in music, and it helped her get back on track following a difficult period.
More Quotes from Gwen Stefani
"I think that at the end of the day, the one thing that I've learned along the way, is the more I was me, the further I got."
"Music feels like a place where we all meet in the middle. It doesn't matter where you are in the world, [a song] could be political or emotional or sad, happy, you could just land in that music and it's a safe zone."
"I'm so damn spoiled and I've tasted the blood of success — I still got to do the creative journey."
"Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through — it really does."
"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."
"I just know that I was chosen. And it took me a long time to say that, and it still makes me cringe a little bit, because it sounds conceited. I really struggled hard at certain things. But I can do this one thing."