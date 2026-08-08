Quote Of The Day By Gwen Stefani: 'This Isn't About A Hit. It's About ...'

There aren't many performers who can reinvent themselves as chart-topping pop artists after starting out in rock. However, not everyone is Gwen Stefani, a singer and fashion icon known for making some of the most unexpected career moves in music history.

Born in Fullerton, California, in 1969, Stefani rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt, the ska punk band behind hits like "Just a Girl," "Don't Speak," and "Hey Baby." While the band's music always learned on the pop- and reggae-tinged side of punk, Stefani's debut solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby.," was a massive departure from the sound she was known for prior to 2004.

From "Cool" to "Hollaback Girl," Stefani's debut is loaded with R&B and disco-pop numbers that showcase her versatility as an artist. She's continued to find success by marching to the beat of her own drum since then, and our quote of the day relates to a solo record that marked a turning point in both her career and personal life.