The Former Studio Janitor Behind Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Hits

Trent Reznor and those who knew him throughout his childhood have long maintained that it was a strikingly normal upbringing. The boy who would be the alternative-rock king enjoyed a quiet small-town upbringing with early childhood piano lessons evolving into stints in high school band. To that end, his performances on tenor saxophone were captured on the recording "This Could Be The Start of Something Big," a 1982 vinyl recording by his high school's band, The Mighty Mercer Mustang Marching Machine and Jazz Ensemble.

The title of that album was nothing if not prophetic. Though Reznor was, by all accounts, a well-adjusted youth though somewhat disinterested in school, he made no bones about the fact that he yearned for a life beyond the confines of small-town Pennsylvania. After having a lukewarm reaction to Allegheny College, Reznor relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, after being offered a sales position at Pi Keyboards and Audio. The move solidified Reznor's new direction in life and set him on the path to Right Track Studios.

The move to Cleveland opened Trent Reznor up to the city's music scene and work at Right Track Studios, where he "got a job in a studio doing the jobs nobody else wanted to do," he said in an interview (via Moog Music/YouTube). He was also able to spend time at the studio teaching himself "some degree of engineering, and I had the ability to kind of work on my own music ...." He also acquired from the studio an Oberheim Xpander, an old retrofit Minimoog, and a PPG Wave 2.3, which he called a "rig that felt like it could cover all the bases at the time."