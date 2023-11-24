Nine Inch Nails: The History Behind Head Like A Hole

"Head like a hole / Black as your soul / I'd rather die than give you control." While those lyrics won't exactly win any poetic points for subtlety or subtextual depth, they did help spur Nine Inch Nails into the greater pop cultural limelight in 1989. And yes, that song came out in the '80s on NIN's debut album "Pretty Hate Machine." By the time Trent Reznor and company released 1994's "The Downward Spiral" — a colossal step-up in terms of production quality and musical complexity — NIN had all but cemented its place in musical memory. Take the '80s underground industrial scene, add two parts grimy goth aesthetic, sculpt it into a radio-friendly rock structure, give it some notable music videos at the height of MTV's power, glue it together with a sweaty and hunched angst-lord, and you've got yourself a winner.

To be fair, Louder tells a more nuanced tale from Reznor's early days, one of a young man full of all the things that came out in his music: frustration, urgency, and intensity. Reznor was driven to radically change his life while doing odd jobs at Right Track Studios in Cleveland, Ohio. By 1989 — the year of "Pretty Hate Machine's" release, when Reznor was 23 or 24 years old — he'd gone over "Pretty Hate Machine's" songs again and again in a "meticulous and agonizing process." But "Head Like a Hole"? He wrote it as an afterthought, in "15 minutes in my bedroom."