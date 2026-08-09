Unsung Female Heroes Of '90s Hard Rock

Though grunge reigned supreme in the early '90s, the line between pure grunge and its stylistic tributaries (punk and metal) was often blurry. Even Pearl Jam — one of the bands most closely associated with the genre — began as Mother Love Bone, a group that had more in common with the glam stylings of Guns N' Roses than their colleagues in Nirvana. The same can be said for the Los Angeles-based L7, whose 1988 self-titled debut is more of an up-tempo, high-octane punk rock affair than the murkier, moodier vibes of grunge.

The group settled into more groove-oriented territory on 1990's "Smell the Magic," but it was 1992's "Bricks Are Heavy" that saw their sound fully realized. The tight guitar work has all the razor-sharp precision of heavy metal, while immaculate production (courtesy of Nirvana producer Butch Vig) gives the band room to show off a refined, mature sound that feels light years ahead of grunge's unpolished ethos. The group may have been closely associated with grunge, but hindsight reveals L7 to be an early innovator in what would more properly be known as alternative metal.

"Bricks Are Heavy" produced the group's highest-charting single, "Pretend We're Dead," and they followed the momentum throughout the decade until announcing indefinite hiatus following 1999's "Slap-Happy." The break would last until the release of 2019's "Scatter the Rats." Despite a return to their youthful momentum, the group was once again thrown into upheaval with the 2026 passing of bassist Jennifer Finch. While L7 may not have conquered the world to the degree that their ferocious sound would have warranted, Finch's impact and that of the band as a whole was underscored by an outpouring of support from artists throughout the music industry.